Yorkville Public Library announces youth programs in March

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of March. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): March 4, 9:30 to 1 p.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

Window Art: March 6-8. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in any time/any day March 6-8 to create your artwork. Register on the website. Space is limited.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, March 7 and 21, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, March 8 and 22, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Artful Beginnings – Preschool: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Prepare to get messy. Check out this new program. Register for the event on the YPL website.

LEGO kits at YPL: March 13-17. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, March 13 and 27, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on March 13 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on March 27. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Ready Readers: READY, SET, GO!: Tuesday, March 14, 10:30 to 11 a.m. These tandem sessions provide learning experiences for both preschool age students and their parent or guardian. This session focuses on the importance and many benefits of reading with a child. Parents and guardians will learn about interactive read alouds, motivation and enriching experiences tied to reading. While your preschooler will have fun and be engaged with experiences that support the topics covered in the parent session.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, March 16 and 23, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Children will receive the book on March 16. They will complete the reading to discuss on March 23. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, March 18, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, March 21 – Thursday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Beautiful Oops ART: Monday, March 27, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For ages 7 and older. Join us for the book, “Beautiful Oops” by Barney Saltzberg to discover mistakes can become positives. It is how we look at it. Then you will create your own art work. Registration is required.

Storybook YOGA: Tuesday, March 28, 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Jessica for a story then fun YOGA poses. Bring a towel for your child. Registration is required.

4-H Junk Drawer STEM: Wednesday, March 29, 10:30 a.m. For ages 5-7. Join us over spring break for some fun Junk Draw STEM challenges. We will be exploring engineering designs, physics and construction basics through different projects with materials found at home. Registration is required.

4-H Junk Drawer STEM: Wednesday, March 29, 1 p.m. For ages 8-12. Join us over spring break for some fun Junk Draw STEM challenges. We will be exploring engineering designs, physics and construction basics through different projects with materials found at home. Registration is required.

SPY Training: Thursday, March 30, 2 to 3 p.m. For ages 7 and older. You think you know what it takes to be a spy, but do you? SPY training will provide you everything you need to know. Space is limited.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, March 30, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” chapters 1-20 for the March 30 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Please register, space is limited.

Interactive Movie: Friday, March 31, 1 to 3 p.m. We will watch a movie about a nervous and neurotic clownfish who is overprotective of his son. We will provide the props to use during the movie. Register for the fun today.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.