Yorkville police reports / March 2, 2023

Information in the March 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with domestic battery

Sergio S. Esquivel, 30, of the 200 block of Bertram Drive in Yorkville, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest and interfering with a domestic violence report Feb. 26 at his residence. He was transported to Kendall County jail in Yorkville.

Two charged with retail theft

Police responded to a report of retail theft at 7:25 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 100 block of West Veterans Parkway (Route 34). Arrested were Juan Contreras, 22, of the 2600 block of Whipple Street in Chicago, and Miguel A. Arredondo, 18, of the 6700 block of South Ada Street in Chicago. Both were charged with retail theft.

Hit-and-run

Police took a report of a hit-and-run collision to a parked car sometime between 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Erica Lane. The driver was inside a business when the car was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing moderate damage to the front passenger side bumper.

Hunting bow taken in burglary

A hunting bow valued at $1,000 was stolen sometime between Feb. 3 and 24 from a storage unit in the 1400 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47). Police said the storage unit’s lock had been broken.

Traffic stop leads to charge

Amy Nicosia, 43, of the 600 block of Mansfield Way in Oswego, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 24 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 34 and Tuma Road. She was given a court date and released.