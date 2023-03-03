Yorkville City Council OKs $526,888 contract for ‘heavy resurfacing’ on Baseline Road at Kendall-Kane county line

YORKVILLE – By all accounts, Baseline Road at the north end of Yorkville is a pot-holed mess.

“It’s been the worst-rated street in the city for years,” said Brad Sanderson, the city of Yorkville’s engineering consultant.

That’s going to change this year with a resurfacing project that was approved by the Yorkville City Council on Feb. 28.

Aldermen awarded a contract for $526,888 to Builders Paving of Hillside to perform the work.

Yorkville Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said the work covers a 1.57-mile stretch of the roadway from Route 47 extending west. Construction is expected to start in May.

The project will not be a complete roadway reconstruction, both Sanderson and Dhuse said, nor will it be a simple repaving.

Rather, the top five inches of the road are to be removed and repaved in what the two men described as a “heavy resurfacing.”

The speed limit on the roadway is 55 mph, Sanderson said.

Builders Paving submitted the low bid, which was below the engineer’s estimate, Sanderson said. The funding is included in the city budget.