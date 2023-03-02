Plano police reports / March 2, 2023

Information in the March 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery arrest

Plano police arrested Alicia Dressel, 18, of the 1500 block of Lake Holiday Drive, Sandwich, on a charge of battery at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Walmart store in the 6800 block of Route 34. Police said Dressel was booked at the police station and released pending a court appearance.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Marvin Prather, 68, of the 400 block of High Street, Creve Coeur, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 23 on Little Rock and Meyer roads. Police said Prather was given a notice to appear in court and released.