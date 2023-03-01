‘Run for your life’ no more: Traffic signals coming soon to downtown Oswego

By this summer pedestrians should find it much safer and easier to cross busy Washington Street (Route 34) in downtown Oswego due to the installation of two sets of traffic signals.

Village President Troy Parlier announced at his State of the Village address Feb. 23 that the contract has been awarded for traffic signals to go up Washington Street (Route 34) at the intersections of Harrison and Main streets. Construction is set to start in April on the signals and they should be operational by the end of July.

Pedestrian safety along Route 34 has been a continuing concern of village officials dating back to the mid-1990s when the Illinois Department of Transportation, which owns and maintains the highway, widened it from two to four lanes to accommodate increasing traffic volume.

Over the years, the highway has been the scene of frequent traffic accidents, near-misses and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2018.

Downtown business owners are excited for the traffic signals to be installed and expect them to create a much safer, more walkable downtown.

Mike Mann, who owns 113 Main and The Dairy Barn, both restaurants on Main Street just the south of Washington Street, said he is extremely supportive of the new signals and is certain they are going to increase patronage.

“I know we’re going to see a revenue increase,” Mann said. “People will be able to cross the street without having to run for their life.”

Mann said he has seen a number of near misses between cars and pedestrians on Washington Street and believes the lack of signals has been a major deterrent to his downtown businesses.

The intersection of Washington (Route 34) and Main Streets in downtown Oswego. (Viewing westbound Washington Street) (David Petesch)

Mann said he feels the dangerous trip across Washington Street has created a boundary in his customers’ minds, and he often hears complaints about the dangerous crossing. He said the new signals will make that walk across the four busy lanes of traffic significantly shorter and safer.

Mann referred to the new signals as “much needed and much anticipated.”

Mike Faltz, owner of Fox Valley Winery, Inc. on Main Street just north of Washington Street, has mixed feelings about the traffic signals.

Faltz said while he isn’t excited about two more stops on his drive through downtown, he does believe the signals will make the area much safer for pedestrians and the entire downtown area more accessible.

“There will be good things and bad things about having two more stop signals,” Faltz said, “But something has to be done, because it is very dangerous to try and get across.”

Faltz said he hears complaints from customers all the time about crossing Washington Street and said the safety created by the new signals is definitely going to be a boon for the downtown area.

Faltz said the construction of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing apartment building and its public parking garage were a major factor in Fox Valley Winery’s relocation to the downtown in 2021 from its former location west of the downtown on Route 34. The winery’s current location is about a 100 yard walk from the Hudson Crossing parking garage.

The intersection of Washington (Route 34) and Harrison Streets in downtown Oswego. (Viewing eastbound Washington Street) (David Petesch)

Because Fox Valley Winery is on the same side of Washington Street as the Hudson Crossing parking garage, Faltz said he doesn’t think the signals will greatly affect his shop’s foot traffic, but he is hoping it makes people feel safer crossing and more people will be able to utilize the parking garage and visit the shops on the other side of the Washington Street.

In addition to the signals, Faltz suggested adding elevated crosswalks on the street pavement that would clearly indicate a pedestrian walkway while also acting as speed bumps similar to those in downtown Plainfield.

David Patzelt is the president of the Shodeen Group, which developed The Reserve at Hudson Crossing.

Patzelt said as an early advocate for the signals, he has been waiting nearly three years for their installation and was happy to hear the projected start date.

Patzelt said controlling the speed of traffic on Washington Street (Route 34) is very important for pedestrian safety, especially with the gradient of the hill. He said having traffic signals will definitely help control traffic speed.

In addition to the traffic signals, Patzelt said placement of wayside horns at the railroad crossing would be another potential improvement to the village’s downtown. Patzelt said the horns, with a 250-foot sound perimeter, would be more welcoming to the community and the neighbors up and down the railroad tracks as trains would not have to blow their horns when approaching.

Mann, Faltz and Patzelt all agreed that pedestrian safety is of the utmost importance and were all fully aware of the current dangers of crossing Washington Street on foot.

Installation of the signals comprises the second phase of an intergovernmental project between the village and IDOT to improve pedestrian safety along Route 34 through the village’s downtown which first began in June 2019.

A pedestrian and vehicle safety study, conducted by the village in October 2019, showed 127 crashes in a five year period (2013 to 2017) on Route 34 between Route 32 and Madison Street, resulting in 20 injuries. A fatal pedestrian crash occurred in the same area in October 2018.

In 2021, IDOT and the village completed an initial phase of safety measures that included installation of new signs and pavement markings on Route 34 between Jefferson Street at Route 25 and Route 31.

Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. of Rosemont was contracted at a price not to exceed $139,835 for construction engineering services, and H & H Electric Company of Franklin Park was contracted at a price not to exceed $1,155,629 for the construction of the signals.

An IDOT agreement, approved in September 2022, states that the village will pay 100% of the construction costs for the traffic signals, emergency vehicle preemption system, and interconnect system for the signals at the railroad crossing on Washington Street at Adams Street.

Upon completion, the village will split the maintenance and electrical cost for the traffic signals with IDOT on a 50-50 basis.

Parlier said construction is set to begin in April and the contract states that the H & H Electric Company has until July 31 to complete the construction.

The project also includes the removal and replacement of ADA sidewalk ramps, and connecting the traffic signals with the railroad signals to ensure that there is adequate time to clear vehicles off the railroad tracks as trains approach and avoid buildup of traffic while they pass.

The new signals will be the first traffic signals in the village run by traffic cameras rather than sensors in the pavement.