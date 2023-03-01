Oswego SD308 Board of Education to host public forum next Monday at Plank Junior High School

The Oswego SD308 Board of Education will host a public forum to hear from residents at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, in the cafeteria at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane in Oswego.

The event will provide an opportunity for students, parents, community members and business leaders to engage with the board in two-way communication.

Attendees will work in small groups with board members to provide their input on ways they can work together to empower, support and motivate students.

Questions and comments regarding the evening’s discussion topic may be submitted online ahead of the event using this form or by emailing the BOE Secretary (ustuder@sd308.org).

There will be opportunity for public comment in person at the forum. A link to view the meeting on the livestream will be posted on www.sd308.org.

There are several resources available to the community to provide input, ask questions and express concerns.

The visual road map outlines the most effective way to resolve a concern while maintaining the important chain of command. When parents need to contact their child’s school, information for leaders and staff can be found here.

Those who are unsure may, use this link and questions will be directed to the most appropriate administrative staff member.

Members of the Board of Education may be reached by using the email address BOE@sd308.org.