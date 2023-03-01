Oswego police shut down traffic on Route 34 Wednesday morning as officer assists motorist

Oswego police shut down traffic in both directions on Route 34 at Fifth Street at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, after police say a motorist stopped by an officer expressed suicidal thoughts and an intention to have the officer use deadly force against him.

In a statement, police said several officers responded to the area and they closed Route 34 to traffic, creating a containment area.

The officer who initiated the traffic stop, continued to talk with the motorist and was able to de-escalate the situation, police said.

After approximately 10 minutes, the motorist voluntarily exited his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Route 34 was then reopened to traffic.

Police said they are not releasing the driver’s name since no charges have been filed in the incident.