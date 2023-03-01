March 01, 2023
Oswego police shut down traffic on Route 34 Wednesday morning as officer assists motorist

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Oswego police shut down traffic in both directions on Route 34 at Fifth Street at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, after police say a motorist stopped by an officer expressed suicidal thoughts and an intention to have the officer use deadly force against him.

In a statement, police said several officers responded to the area and they closed Route 34 to traffic, creating a containment area.

The officer who initiated the traffic stop, continued to talk with the motorist and was able to de-escalate the situation, police said.

After approximately 10 minutes, the motorist voluntarily exited his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Route 34 was then reopened to traffic.

Police said they are not releasing the driver’s name since no charges have been filed in the incident.