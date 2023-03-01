Men’s Basketball: Oswego’s Joey Niesman reaches 1,000-point milestone at Waubonsee, has sights set on nationals

Joey Niesman insists that the job is not yet finished for him at Waubonsee Community College.

But from where he started, he’s already left quite a legacy.

For the second year in a row, the former Oswego basketball and football star has been the leading scorer for the Chiefs. This past week, the sophomore guard scored his 1,000th career point in a win at Morton. A future at an NAIA or D-2 program is likely on the horizon, but Niesman still has unfinished business left at Waubonsee.

The Chiefs open Region IV Tournament play on Thursday at home against Illinois Valley Community College. A win there sets up a likely rematch with defending national champion South Suburban Community College, who beat Waubonsee by one in last year’s Region IV championship game.

“It meant a lot [to score that 1,000th point] but I would say the job is not yet finished,” Niesman said. “It’s nice to have, but I want to take this team to nationals. That would mean something more to me.”

There is promise for a big finish to a collegiate career that did not start in a fashion conducive to Niesman’s game.

Because of the pandemic, Waubonsee’s 2020-2021 season consisted of six scrimmage games that didn’t start until April 2021. In only one of them, at Rock Valley, were there any fans in the stands.

“Joey is one of those kids that plays off the crowd and the emotion,” Waubonsee coach Lance Robinson said. “And we didn’t have any crowds in that COVID year.”

Niesman’s best game that shortened season, coincidentally, was that one at Rock Valley, in which he came in off the bench. But sitting did not sit well with Niesman. A candid conversation between coach and player proved a turning point to Niesman’s collegiate career.

“I talked to him at the end of the season and I told him I could see you starting but you have to improve your offense,” Robinson said. “He didn’t like that conversation, about coming off the bench. We can sit back and laugh about it now.”

Former Oswego standout Joey Niesman this past weekend scored his 1,000th career point for Waubonsee Community College. (Photo provided by Waubonsee)

Defense had taken Niesman far up to that point, and got him to where he wanted to go. At Oswego, coach Chad Pohlmann called Niesman his “Swiss Army Knife,” that would do whatever it took to help his team get the win.

But the frank talk spurred Niesman to work to add to his game.

“It made me realize that I had to get better on both ends of the court,” Niesman said. “I made it my mission to work on my offense and work on my shooting. I was in here all offseason. This gym is open to me every day, and I was in here every day.”

Going into last year, Robinson routinely had Niesman guarding the opponent’s best player. Waubonsee didn’t run any plays for him, and he still averaged 17.2 points per game. This year he’s at 17.4 points per game over 29 games for 22-8 Waubonsee, which started the season 10-1, was ranked as high as 12th nationally and has now won 11 of its last 13 games.

Robinson said that every NAIA school he talks to says Niesman is their No. 1 recruit, and there’s a lot of D2 interest on him as well.

“Joey is unique in that he can play with anyone,” Robinson said. “He can be your best defender, he can fit in with any other four players in the lineup – that is what makes him unique. It’s not like he needs the ball on offense. He’s positionless and can guard multiple guys. He can be your best player scoring the ball or stopper defensively. Whatever the team needs, he can fill that role.”

Niesman is feeling the sense of urgency with his days numbered at Waubonsee, particularly after the manner in which last season ended.

“This position last year, we lost by one point – you can’t have any regrets looking back on the season,” he said. “All offseason we’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting for the playoffs to begin. Now that we are here we can’t disappoint. We’ve got to be urgent and have the love for each other.”