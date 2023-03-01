Incumbent Oswego village president and his slate of board candidates are top vote-getters in Tuesday’s GOP primary

OSWEGO - Final, unofficial vote totals in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary election show Village President Troy Parlier with 764 votes to 665 votes for his challenger, Brian Thomas, a village trustee.

Parlier’s slate of three Village Board candidates comprised of incumbents James Marter II and Terry Olson along with Jason Kapus, a current member of the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission, were also the top vote-getters over rivals, Robert Lockwood, Sarah Zameda and Michael J. Wirtz.

With all 24 of the village’s precincts reporting the vote totals showed Olson with 773 votes, Marter with 698 and Kapus with 696. Zameda received 639 votes, while Lockwood netted 606 and Wirtz 560.

Four Oswego candidates attended the Republican Party forum on Feb. 8 2023 at Village Hall at 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego. (from left to right: James Marter II, Terry Olson, Troy Parlier, Jason Kapus) (David Petesch)

Mail-in primary ballots had to be postmarked no later than Feb. 28 and must be received by the Kendall County Elections Office by March 14 in order to be counted. Final election results are expected to be certified on March 21.

The primary winners will face a slate of Democratic candidates in the April 4 general consolidated election consisting of former trustee Ryan Kauffman running for village president, along with Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres running for the three Village Board seats.

McCarthy-Lange and Perez have previously served on the Village Board.

Parlier said late Tuesday he was very proud of his slate’s ability to be successful while running a positive campaign.

“We were drug through the mud for two months.” Parlier said. “We had faith in our country and especially in Oswego that a positive campaign could still win the day, and it won the day.”

Parlier said he believes his slate has apparently prevailed because the voters like what is going on in Oswego.

“They know we have a great leadership team. We’re recording historic financial numbers,” Parlier said. “People want to keep that going.”

Parlier said the campaign has been a team effort that everyone contributed to, with many vital supporters.

“We knocked on thousands of doors and got a great response,” Parlier said. “We love being with the people of Oswego and we had a great time out on the campaign trail.”

Looking to the April consolidated election, Parlier said now it is one-on-one and the voters will have the choice between his slate, consisting of three of the individuals they chose in 2019 and Kauffman’s slate.

“They drove Oswego over the edge of a cliff for four years, and we took Oswego to heights it’s maybe never seen in these last four years,” Parlier said. ”It’s going to be very binary. Do you want that, or do you want this?”

Parlier and his slate have been running on a platform advocating continued growth for the village.

At a Feb. 8 Republican candidate forum, Parlier and the members of his slate stressed the importance of reducing the tax burden for residents, finalizing Lake Michigan water sourcing and completing infrastructure projects such as Wolf’s Crossing Road and a Metra station.

Last week at the annual State of the Village address on Feb. 23, Parlier touted the village’s business growth, residential development and strong financial position over the past four years.

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette reported a low number of mail-in ballots prior to Tuesday’s balloting.

Gillette said Feb. 21 that about early 45 ballots had been cast, while about 115 mail-in ballots had been returned out of roughly 315 requested.

In-person early voting for the April 4 consolidated election will begin March 20, while March 30 will be the deadline for the clerk’s Election’s Office to receive vote-by-mail applications.