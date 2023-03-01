Computer equipment delay prompts Yorkville officials to push back new City Hall move-in date

YORKVILLE – City officials were hoping to move into the new Yorkville City Hall building by the middle of this month, so long as critical computer equipment was shipped by Feb. 22.

It wasn’t.

City Administrator Bart Olson told the Yorkville City Council on Feb. 28 that the supply-chain delay is pushing back the expected time for the big move until mid-April.

Olson said the city is now expecting delivery of the equipment in a couple of weeks.

Supply-chain difficulties are nothing new since the project to renovate the former professional office building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive got underway about a year ago.

The three-story, 41,000-square-foot office building will become the new home for the city’s administration and the headquarters for the Yorkville Police Department.

Delivery and installation of the information technology and security system equipment is the last major component on the check list for the project’s completion.

The city spent $1.9 million to purchase the building, which sits on a 4-acre site and is surrounded by about 200 parking spaces.

Located on the northeast side of the city, the structure was built in 2007 and most recently was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site by the Kendall County Health Department.

The renovated facility is designed to replace the overcrowded city hall and police station at 800 Game Farm Road, across from Yorkville High School.

City officials say that when complete, they will have invested about $10 million in a project that would have cost twice as much had a new building been built.