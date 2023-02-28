Republican voters in Oswego to pick their candidates for village president, trustee in balloting today

Republican voters in the village of Oswego will pick their candidates for village president and three open seats on the village board in balloting today, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Polls for the primary election open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Voting precincts have been consolidated into six polling places for today’s vote.

Voting locations are as follows:

• Voters from Bristol precincts 3 and 5 will cast ballots at Crosspointe Church, 8 W. Rickard Drive.

• Those from Oswego precincts 2, 7, 21, 25 and 26 will vote at Hunt Club Elementary School, 4001 Hunt Club Drive.

• Voters from Oswego precincts 3, 4, 30 and 33 will cost ballots at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road.

• Voters in Oswego precincts 10, 11, 22, 28 and 32 will vote at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

• Voters from Oswego precincts 13, 17, 20 and 24 will cast ballots at Thompson Junior High School, 440 Boulder Hill Pass.

• Those from Oswego precincts 16, 23, 29 and 31 will vote at Southbury Elementary School, 820 Preston Lane.

In today’s balloting, incumbent Oswego Village President Troy Parlier is being challenged by Brian Thomas, a village trustee.

The winner of today’s primary will be challenged by Ryan Kauffman, a Democrat and former village trustee in the April 4 general consolidated election.

Parlier is seeking his second four-year term as village president.

Meanwhile, incumbent trustees running as Republicans in today’s balloting are James T. Marter II and Terry Olson. Also filing under the GOP banner are Robert Lockwood, Michael J. Wirtz, Sarah Zemeda and Jason Kapus.

The top three vote-getters in today’s primary will face off in the April 4 election against the three candidates for trustee who filed as Democrats: Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres.

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette has predicted a low voter turnout today. She said that the consolidated election in 2019 produced a voter turnout of less than 15%, while the 2017 contest was less than 12%.