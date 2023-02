The Plano BP at Route 34 and Hale Street served as a collection site for the DeKalb County Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots program. The Donut Emporium inside the BP used a Donut Tree to collect donations and was successful thanks to manager Abbie Luecht and her elves Tim Woolsey, Suzanne Hill, Heidi Burton, Tammie Larson and Autumn Beyer to name a few. The DeKalb County Marine Corps League is thankful to them and their customers for a program that helped many families.