Oswego SD308 Board of Education OKs $1.3 million for two school building roofing projects

OSWEGO – As expected, the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education has approved $1.3 million for roofing projects at Oswego High School and Homestead Elementary School in Aurora.

The board voted Feb. 27 to approve two construction bids for the work. The work to replace a portion of the roof at OHS will be performed at a cost of $531,470 by J.L. Adler Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. of Joliet. The OHS building was constructed in phases starting in 1964 and there are about a half dozen sections of the roof that need to be replaced on a continuing basis.

Meanwhile, the entire Homestead roof is to be replaced at a cost of $769,423 by Metalmaster Roofmaster Inc. of McHenry.

Work on both the projects will take place over the summer.

Early last year, School Board approved an $18 million bond issue designed to allow the district to catch up on building repair work. The bond sale is designed to finance a six-year capital improvement program to allow the district to make scheduled repairs as they come due.

The district owns and operates 22 school buildings and many are in need of new roofs, heating and air-conditioning units, parking lot repairs and other basic infrastructure projects.

For the typical home valued at $300,000, the bond sale is costing an additional $54 per year on the owner’s property tax bill over the life of the six-year repayment period.

It is required that the district spend 85% of the bond revenue within three years and all of the rest after six years.