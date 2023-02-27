Plano school teacher named to Yorkville police commission

YORKVILLE – Belem Werderich of Yorkville has an inquisitive mind, the ability to ask perceptive questions and a genuine love of her community.

It’s no wonder then that Werderich has made a career as a school teacher.

Werderich has 23 years experience teaching first grade at P.H. Miller School in Plano School District 88 and before that taught elementary classes in the Elgin U-46 School District.

Now, Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and the Yorkville Police Department are putting Werderich’s skills to a new test.

Werderich has been named to the Yorkville Fire and Police Commission. She was introduced to the Yorkville City Council on Feb. 14.

“I thought this would be a valuable way for me to contribute to Yorkville,” Werderich said later.

The commission manages the affairs of the city police department, particularly the interviewing, testing and hiring process for new police officers, as well as disciplinary issues and retirement regulations.

“I was intrigued that you don’t need to have a law enforcement background,” Werderich said. “I thought I’d be a quick learner.”

Also serving on the commission is Robert Johnson and Ruben Rodriguez, who also serves as a member of the Kendall County Board.