The United Methodist Church of Plano sent 12 volunteers along with a check donation to Feed My Starving Children on Feb. 7. Volunteers bagged much-needed food for children in other countries. Together with a few other teams, the group completed 96 boxes to provide 20.736 meals for 57 children for a year. Volunteers included Pastor Steve Saunders, Tess and Andy Eggum, Nancy Love, Arlene Gould, Tammy Gould, Karen Oldeen, Sharon Carson, Lori Dobbs, Jordyn Corbin and son and Linda Oleson.