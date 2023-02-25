Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 24: Yorkville’s Aguirre, Sandwich’s Strenz advance to IHSA state wrestling semis

GIRLS WRESTLING

State

Yorkville junior Yamilet Aguirre and Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz advanced to the semifinals of the IHSA girls state wrestling tournament by winning two matches on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

In the 115-pound weight class Strenz pinned LeRoy’s Jaelyn Brumfield in 4:39, then won a 1-0 decision over Grant’s Joanna Szelag. She will wrestle Glenbard North defending state champion Gabriella Gomez in the semifinals Saturday morning.

In the 120-pound class Aguirre won an 8-0 major decision over Fremd’s Zuri Sarmiento, then beat Richwoods’ Isabella Motteler in a 3-1 sudden victory. Aguirre will wrestle Bowen’s Monica Griffin in Saturday’s semifinals in a rematch of last year’s state third-place match.

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 43, York 25

The Foxes beat York 43-25 in the Class 3A quarterfinal at Grossinger Motors Arena to advance to face St. Charles East in the semifinals Saturday morning. Match winners for Yorkville included Dominic Recchia, Dom Coronado, Ryder Janeczko, Cam Peach, Sebastian Westphal, Luke Zook, Hunter Janeczko, Ben Alvarez and Liam Fenoglio.

Yorkville Christian 49, Auburn 27