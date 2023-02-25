OSD308 junior high student performs at 19th annual Lifetime of Music Concert

Brayden Beverwyk, an eighth grade student at Traughber Junior High School in Oswego who plays clarinet/bass clarinet, joined 40 outstanding middle school musicians from the Chicago area and performed with the Northshore Concert Band during its 19th annual Lifetime of Music Concert on Feb. 19 at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston.

This is an opportunity for student musicians to showcase their talents and gain valuable experience. The musicians played works of Katahj Copley, James Barnes, Thomas Duffy, as well as selections from Ron Nelson’s “Medieval Suite” and Viet Cuong’s evocative “Sound and Smoke.”