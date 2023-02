Sunday School students at the United Methodist Church of Plano are learning about the life of Jesus from now through Easter. Children are led in music by Angeleah Wyncoop, with skits by Romper the Otter, Bible lessons from Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson, plus crafts and more. Sunday School is held each Sunday through May 21 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Plano. For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.