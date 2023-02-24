Oswego village president touts businesses growth, infrastructure projects at annual State of the Village address

OSWEGO –Village President Troy Parlier touted “another outstanding year” during his annual State of the Village address and declared the final year of his four-year term “the best one yet.”

Parlier highlighted the village’s growth, financial position and new businesses to illustrate the state of the village to a crowd of about 60 Feb. 23 at the Classic Cinema’s Kendall 11 theater.

Parlier said 37 new commercial businesses opened in the village in 2022 and over 150 have opened in the last four years. Notable new businesses from 2022 include Anchor Bar, Hell’s BBQ and Oak + Bean, and Cloud 9, the village’s first cannabis dispensary.

Freddie’s Off the Chain Mexican cuisine, a popular local food truck, is hoping to open its first brick and mortar location on Madison Street in the village’s downtown in April.

Area golfers will soon to be able to play in the village year round as the Whitetail Ridge golf dome and restaurant off Orchard Road is set to start construction this year with a target opening date of October.

Parlier highlighted several residential and commercial developments coming to the village this year.

Aventerra Wolf’s Crossing, a community of 149 proposed single family rental homes, has 12 homes on the market with more to be built in 2023. Parlier said 10 of the 12 homes were rented within a month of their completion.

Hudson Point, a development of 145 single family homes and over 300-unit apartment complex off Wolf’s Crossing Road between Harvey Road and Route 30, is expected to have the first structures up this fall.

Parlier said the village is in a great financial position. He said during his time in office the village’s portion of local property tax bills has been reduced by 2%, the general fund has accrued a surplus of $4.9 million and tax revenues are at all time highs and continue to rise.

Parlier said 2022 was a record year for sales tax revenue for the village which were up 22% from 2021. Sales tax revenues for fiscal year 2023 are projected at $8,515,313 which would be up 37% since 2018, while state-reimbursed income tax revenue is up 24% for the current fiscal year to date, according to Parlier.

“It’s truly amazing, what’s going on,” Parlier said. “Most communities would be very envious of us. We’re very fortunate.”

Parlier also cited several recent public works projects, including Lake Michigan water sourcing, the opening of the Happy Tails dog park, road resurfacing and Wolf’s Crossing Road reconstruction.

The village, along with neighboring Montgomery and Yorkville are working collaboratively to obtain Lake Michigan water through the DuPage Water Commission by the end of the decade. Parlier said the village’s efforts to receive lake water is on track to be finalized in 2027.

Parlier said Wolf’s Crossing Road will be the nicest looking street in the village when finished. The first phase of the reconstruction project, which includes the installation of a roundabout at Harvey Road, is expected to begin in April and will include new sidewalks, bike paths and landscaping.

Parlier said Happy Tails dog park, the village’s first public dog park, has registered 244 dogs since it opened last August.

Parlier reported since 2019 the village has resurfaced over 20 miles of roadways and seal-coated nearly nine miles of bike path.

Parlier said Venue 1012, the village’s entertainment venue located off Orchard Road entertained 20,000 people in its first season. He added that the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season has been scheduled and is expected to be announced in March.

A contract has also been awarded for the installation of downtown traffic signals at two intersections on Washington Street (Route 34) at Main and Harrison streets. Parlier said construction is expected to start in April and be completed in July.

Parlier reported that the Oswego Police Department has implemented body worn cameras for its officers, increased the number of sworn officers to an all time high of 53, and recently took delivery of their first armored vehicle.

Parlier concluded by thanking village officials, the police department, public works department and Village Administrator Dan Di Santo, saying none of this could be possible without each of their contributions.