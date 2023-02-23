Yorkville police reports / February 23, 2023

Information in the Feb. 23, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle collision results in citation

Sarah Chielli, 46, of the 2000 block of Iroquois Lane in Yorkville was charged with failure to yield at intersection in connection with a vehicle collision at 7:20 a.m. Feb. 15 at the intersection of Route 126 and Prairie Crossing. Police said Chielli’s vehicle was making a left turn onto Route 126 when it collided with an eastbound vehicle.

Traffic stop leads to charges

Kathryn L. Abbey, 57, of the 300 block of Center Street in Plano was charged with no valid driver’s license and arrested on a warrant for another Kendall County traffic charge at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the intersection of Route 34 and Countryside Drive after a traffic stop.

Missing juvenile was taking a walk

A 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing at 9:12 p.m. on Feb. 17 from a residence in the 1300 block of Chestnut Lane was simply taking a walk. When returning home, the girl said she had been walking around the neighborhood and that her cellphone battery was dead.