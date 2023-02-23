Yorkville Legion, Knights hosting Friday night fish fries Feb. 24 to April 7

The Yorkville American Legion and the Knights of Columbus are joining together to host Friday night fish fry buffets beginning Feb. 24

Meals will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until gone) at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, and will feature breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp, and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, French fries, mixed vegetables and rolls.

Cost is $15 for teens and adults and $12 for those 12 and under.

Baked goods will be offered by the Legion Auxiliary.

This will be a seven-week event, ending April 7.