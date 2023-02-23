Wrestling: Yorkville’s Yamilet Aguirre looking to raise the bar in second trip to IHSA girls state meet

Yamilet Aguirre has worn many hats in a short time with Yorkville wrestling.
She was a trailblazer last year, taking fourth as a sophomore in the first IHSA-sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament. Aguirre’s been a teacher this year for teammates new to the sport in a Yorkville girls wrestling program that’s experienced explosive growth.
“Being the team captain, it feels like I’ve set the standard for Yorkville High School,” Aguirre said. “I still feel like I’m a trailblazer.”
Aguirre hopes to raise the bar even further this weekend.
She’s one of two Kendall County-area wrestlers headed to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for the state wrestling tournament. Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz will also be competing in the event that starts Friday morning and concludes Saturday afternoon.
Last year, then-Yorkville senior Natasha Markoutsis became one of 11 girls state champions crowned. Aguirre hopes to build off her own experience.
“I didn’t get the place I wanted last year,” Aguirre said. “It’s definitely given me a lot more motivation to place higher.”
Aguirre, who wrestles in the 120-pound division, will carry a 34-3 record into the weekend after taking second place at the sectional meet. Yorkville coach Kevin Roth noted that both of Aguirre’s regular-season losses came at tournaments with block weight classes where she wrestled girls up in weight.
“Had it been traditional weight classes, she’d be undefeated,” Roth said.
Aguirre and Markoutsis last year traveled to boys competitions and got into a couple girls-only tournaments. This year, though, Roth made a full girls schedule, and Aguirre wrestled nothing but girls in four or five tournaments and duals.
Yorkville went from the two girls it had last year to 15 at its highest point this season. Of that group, 90% were out for wrestling – or for any sport – for the first time. With that relative inexperience, it’s been huge to have a girl with the wrestling knowhow of Aguirre.
“She really stepped into a leadership role this year,” Roth said. “She is the face of the program. She is patient and kind, a good teacher. I’ve been very fortunate that those two [Markoutsis and Aguirre] were essentially thrown in my lap, and that we could build our program around those two. Their success breeds curiosity.”
Aguirre, who moved to Yorkville from Aurora midway through her freshman year, followed her three cousins into wrestling at the Tomcat Wrestling Club growing up. She won an Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state title, and was able to wrestle for Team Illinois.
A student of the sport, Aguirre oftentimes will watch girls at tournaments who aren’t even in her weight class to learn the sport. At sectionals she won three matches by pin before losing to Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi in the final.
“She’s aggressive on her feet, she’s very smart and she’s methodical. She’s not going to put herself in bad situations and not going to put herself in danger,” Roth said. “She waits for her opportunities.
“She found success at an early age, and she ran with it. When she came to us we were getting someone seasoned in the sport and ready to make a name for herself.”
Aguirre hopes to continue to do just that this weekend in Bloomington. She wrestles Fremd’s Zuri Sarmiento first, and with a win could face Richwoods’ Isabella Motteler, who Aguirre has already beaten decisively. Awaiting in the semifinals could be Bowen’s Monica Griffin, who beat Aguirre in the third-place match last year.
“We’ve rewatched last year. Yami was winning until the last 30 seconds. We want that girl again,” Roth said. “I like our chances to get to the finals. I think she can be in that Grand March.”
Strenz, meanwhile, will be making her girls state tournament debut this weekend – but it won’t be her first time competing in Bloomington.
Last year, wrestling with the Sandwich boys, she helped that team reach the Dual Team state tournament. Opting to compete in the girls state series this year, Strenz took second at 115 pounds at sectionals with three pins in the first period before losing a 4-2 decision to Joliet’s Eliana Paramo in the final.
“She wrestled well. There was a feeling out period of wrestling in the girls tournament for the first time but I thought she did well,” Sandwich coach Derek Jones said. “We don’t know this scene or this environment but she’s got a lot of our focus the last couple weeks.”
Jones admitted that they’re “going in kind of blind” competing at the girls state tournament for the first time, but is well aware of No. 1 seed Gabriella Gomez of Glenbard North. Gomez, 29-0, won the 105-pound state title last year as a freshman, is unbeaten in two high school seasons and is a 2022 U17 World silver medalist.
Strenz, 22-14 this season wrestling agains primarily boys, could potentially meet Gomez in the semifinals.
“We’re not overlooking anybody in our path because we don’t know where they are, just taking it one match at a time,” Jones said. “But for sure we have our eyes looking at Gomez.”