Oswego police reports / Feb. 23, 2023

Information in Feb. 23, 2023 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Mark P. Wrasman, 61, of the 50th block of Amesbury Road, Boulder Hill, at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20 on Saugatuck Road at Sonora Road in Boulder Hill on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Wrasman was booked at the police station and his vehicle towed from the scene.

Debit card, cash stolen

A debit card and $250 in cash were stolen from a purse at a McDonald’s restaurant in the 3400 block of Orchard Road in Oswego, village police were told at 4 p.m. Feb. 20.

Hit-and-run crash

Oswego police ticketed Ivan Ramirez, 18, of the 500 block of Second Avenue, Aurora, for leaving the scene of an accident after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 8:14 p.m Feb. 18 in the parking lot of the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route. 34.

Property reported damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North. Police said the damage was the result of a domestic incident.

Gift card theft reported

Oswego police are investigating the theft of gift cards from the Target store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said they were notified of the theft at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 18.

Hit-and-run reported

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10:36 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 3900 block of Route 34.

Domestic battery under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Parkers Mill. Police said the incident involved a 45-year-old woman and an 82 year-old suspect, both from Chicago.

Retail thefts under investigation

Oswego police are investigating two separate reports of retail theft they took over the past week at the Target store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said they received the first report Feb. 10 and the second report Feb. 13.

Wallet, AirPods taken at OEHS

Oswego police are investigating a theft report they took Feb. 15 at Oswego East High School. Police said a wallet and AirPods were stolen from an unlocked gym locker.

Alcohol arrest at OHS

Oswego police arrested a 15-year-old female juvenile Feb. 15 at Oswego High School on a charge of consumption of alcohol.

One hurt in three-vehicle crash

A 52-year-old Aurora woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 11:18 a.m. Feb. 17 on Wolf’s Crossing Road and Devoe Drive in Oswego, village police reported. Police said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured motorist to Rush Copley Medical Center.

Speeding more than 26 mph over limit

Oswego police ticketed Jacqueline Z. Villagran, 29, of the 1900 block of Banbury Drive, Yorkville, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 11:51 Feb. 17 on Route 71 and Liberty Court.

Speeding more than 26 mph over limit

Oswego police ticketed Aryka A. Brann, 21, of the 6300 block of Stafford Street, Plainfield, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 12:51 a.m. Feb. 18 on Route 71 and Liberty Court.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Julio C. Mean,44, of the 2000 block of Kevin Drive, Montgomery, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:14 a.m. Feb. 18 on Douglas Road and Seasons Ridge Boulevard.