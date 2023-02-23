Boys Basketball: Oswego East romps past Lincoln-Way West, advances to meet West Aurora for fourth time

LOCKPORT – Midway through the first quarter of its opening postseason game, Oswego East had a one-point lead.
The Wolves won by 54.
The senior guard trio of Ryan Johnson, Mekhi Lowery, and Bryce Shoto combined for 49 points as Oswego East coasted to an 85-31 win over Lincoln-Way West on Wednesday evening in the first Class 4A Lockport Regional semifinal.
The Wolves (26-5) will face West Aurora for the fourth time this season at 7 p.m. Friday and bid for their second straight regional title. Oswego East has won the previous meetings by 18 points, 15 points, and nine points.
West Aurora (18-14) rallied to defeat the host Porters 57-54 in double overtime in the second semifinal.
“We felt each other out a bit to start, " Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “But once we dug in our heels and got some stops on defense, we got after it.”
Lincoln-Way West (11-21) trailed the whole game but was within 5-4 on a layup by junior forward Jacob Bereza with 4:07 to play in the first quarter. But 17 seconds later Shoto (22 points) scored the first of his five three-pointers and Lowery had a steal and a slam eight seconds later.
Those plays started an 18-5 spurt to end the first quarter and give the Wolves a 23-9 lead.
“My coach told me to get it together,” Shoto said of the first quarter burst. Then I was open and my teammates got me the ball.”
They sure did and Shoto shot the lights out in the second quarter, scoring 16 points, including four three-pointers. With Oswego East ahead 27-14 with 5:32 left in the second quarter, he hit a trey and added three more, including a final one at the 39-second mark that put the Wolves up 47-19 at halftime.
Lowery, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, had 10 points at halftime, including two monster slams off steals.
“We always try to turn defense into offense,” Lowery said. “I like to get those dunks, they are momentum shifters. Our plan was to start off strong. We didn’t do that in the first few minutes but like Bryce said, coach got on us some and we started clicking.”
Johnson (13 points, 7 rebounds) had nine points in the third quarter as the Wolves kept it up with an 18-3 stretch to take a 65-22 lead with 4:10 to play in the quarter. It was 71-27 after three and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter. Oswego East had 14 players score.
“We expect to have that pressure and execution,” said Velasquez, who saw his squad force 16 turnovers. “Hopefully this will carry over because we want to do big things”
Junior guard Jacob Willis led Lincoln-Way West with 11 points and senior forward Nathan Passas added eight points. Nearly half of the Warrior losses (9) were by single digits. But this wasn’t one of them.
“They are really good and they came out real aggressive,” Lincoln-Way West coach Tanner Mitchell said. “It just snowballed from there and this was a tough matchup for us. We were playing zone and we didn’t have an answer for (Shoto). We’d switch to man and then (Lowery) would take over. They’re going to be a tough team to beat.
“We are a really young team and we had some good moments this season. We beat Lincoln-Way Central twice and had our first-ever win in school history over Homewood-Flossmoor. So there’s still a lot to be proud of.”
Last season the Wolves finished 33-2 and lost to Bolingbrook 52-51 in the sectional title game. They would love to get another opportunity to play Bolingbrook on its home court in the sectional semifinal next week.
“My biggest thing is for us not to lose,” Shoto said. “We are playing together and trusting each other. We want to get to Champaign.”
In the second semifinal, Lockport led most of the game including by three in the final seconds of the opening overtime but sophomore forward Terrence Smith (26 points) tied it at 48-48 on an old-fashioned three-point play with 5.3 seconds left. Midway through the second overtime, junior guard Joshua Pickett (18 points) hit a three-pointer to give the Blackhawks (18-14) the lead for good at 53-50.
Lockport (17-13) had an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds of the second overtime but turned the ball over with two seconds to play. Junior forward Jalen Falcon (23 points) and senior guard Adam Labuda (12 points) led the Porters.