Wrestling: Yorkville advances to state for first time in 11 years

Yorkville pulled away at the end and registered a 35-23 win over Edwardsville at the Lincoln-Way West Sectional to advance to state for the first time in 11 years.

With the Foxes leading 22-20, junior Cam Peach had a huge 11-1 major decision at 160 pounds.

“I had been at 152 most of the year,” so I bumped up,” Peach said. “I wasn’t expecting it today but I knew what I had to do and it turned out well. It’s just our coaches and everyone pushing each other in the room.

“We had big expectations coming into this season. Now we want to keep it rolling at state and do our best.”

Foxes are headed to state! We beat Edwardsville 35-23! pic.twitter.com/7LQZUrF2lq — YHS Wrestling (@YHS_Wrestling) February 22, 2023

Also getting wins for the Foxes were junior Ben Alvarez (pin in 2:20 at 220), freshman Liam Fenoglio (5-0 at 106), sophomore Jack Ferguson (4-1 at 132), junior Dom Coronado (9-1 major at 138), sophomore Ryder Janeczko (pin in 1:27 at 152), sophomore Luke Zook (forfeit at 170), and junior Ryan Stocki (5-2 at 195).

“We had 11 starters back and this was the goal,” Yorkville coach Jake Oster said of getting to state. “Now our goal is to get a trophy.”