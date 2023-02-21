February 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Oswego seniors invited to March 4 Coffee & Conversation event with village president, police chief

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner

Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner (Shea Lazansky)

Senior citizens are invited to join Oswego Village President Troy Parlier at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road, on Saturday, March 4 for a Coffee & Conversations event. Coffee and treats will be served at 8:30 a.m with the program beginning at 9 a.m.

This special Coffee & Conversations will feature a recap of the State of the Village and an update on public safety from Police Chief Jeff Burgner.

RSVP by noon on Friday, March 3, to Pam Knox at pknox@oswegoil.org or call 630-551-2347. This free event is sponsored by Rose Terrace Senior Apartments.