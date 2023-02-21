Oswego seniors invited to March 4 Coffee & Conversation event with village president, police chief

Senior citizens are invited to join Oswego Village President Troy Parlier at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road, on Saturday, March 4 for a Coffee & Conversations event. Coffee and treats will be served at 8:30 a.m with the program beginning at 9 a.m.

This special Coffee & Conversations will feature a recap of the State of the Village and an update on public safety from Police Chief Jeff Burgner.

RSVP by noon on Friday, March 3, to Pam Knox at pknox@oswegoil.org or call 630-551-2347. This free event is sponsored by Rose Terrace Senior Apartments.