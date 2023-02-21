Oswego SD308 PRIDE winners for January include Teachers, Employees of the Month

Oswego SD308 recognized the January 2023 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, Jan. 23 at its Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, Dr. Sparlin visited each winner at their school/building to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The winners for the month of January 2023 are:

Teachers of the Month, sponsored by Allied First Bank: Katie Blue, fourth grade teacher, Boulder Hill Elementary; Mike Linden, science teacher, Bednarcik Junior High; Megan Mann, second grade teacher, The Wheatlands Elementary; and Dana Miles, first grade teacher, Old Post Elementary.

Employees of the Month, co-sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Huntington Learning Center: Rob Manna, building engineer, Southbury Elementary; and Tricia Tunney, teacher assistant - LRC/Computer, Grande Park Elementary.

Oswego School District 308 Employees of the Month for January 2023. (photo provided by Oswego Community Unit School District 308)

The winners each received recognition and prizes from the generous District Partner sponsors of the PRIDE program: Allied First Bank, Chick-fil-A, Hunting Learning Center and Culvers.

“The individuals honored and recognized as PRIDE winners not only go above and beyond for our students and schools but they also reflect the true meaning of service,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “The board and I are honored to recognize our teachers and our employees through this program for all they do on a daily basis for the success of our students.”

The Board of Education implemented this program in the fall of 2015 to recognize, promote and celebrate the many contributions made by teachers and employees across the district.

To learn more about the PRIDE program, visit sd308.org/PRIDE