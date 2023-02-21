Drag show aftermath: Supporters tell Sandwich City Council they enjoyed the show, back Opera House staff

SANDWICH – Supporters of the controversial drag show presented Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House showed up at Monday evening’s City Council meeting to voice their opinions on the show.

The Illusions Drag Show has been a topic of disagreement and debate among area residents and alderpersons at the last four City Council meetings.

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 18, protesters and counter-protesters took to the streets and occupied the park across from the Opera House at 140 E Railroad St, while sold-out shows were presented to audiences ages 18 and older in the afternoon and evening.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, nine residents, most of whom said they had attended the show, spoke during public comment. Several said they had a great time and voiced support for the opera house staff.

Sandwich resident Angie Hysjulien said she was disappointed in the discussion concerning the show at prior City Council meetings, and said she believes the debate over the show was blown out of proportion.

Hysjulien said she attended the show and enjoyed it, despite what was going on outside. She thanked the Opera House staff for hosting something different, and said there was nothing inappropriate at the show.

“It was really a refreshing evening,” Hysjulien said. “There was no obscenity. None of that.”

Several complaints were directed towards Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson, who voiced the first concerns about the show’s content and intended audience during a City Council meeting in January, and has been outspoken about the event on social media.

Martha McAdams said she has been a Sandwich resident for 44 years and expressed concerns with Johnson’s reaction to the shows.

McAdams claimed Johnson created a financial burden for the city because of the policing required for the protests, and requested her resignation from the City Council.

Johnson said after the meeting that she has no plans to resign.

Another Sandwich resident, Barb Petry, was the only person at the meeting who spoke against the drag show. She cited Mayor Todd Latham’s comments from a previous meeting, when he gaveled down a heckling audience and asserted that he was in charge of the council meetings.

“I’d just like to remind the people in this nation and in this room, that there is somebody higher than natural government,” Petry said.

Petry continued, saying she came to speak the name of Jesus, release his love and cleanse those in attendance. She then recited an adaptation of the lyrics to the song “I speak Jesus” by Christian group Here Be Lions.