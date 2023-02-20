Oswego, Oswego East High School students win awards at 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Competition

Students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School recently earned multiple awards at the national Scholastic Arts & Writing Competition in the Midwest Region. Winners having achieved a Gold Key will have their work advanced to the National Competition in March.

Oswego East High School

Congratulations to Oswego East High School’s Poetic Justice Instructors Tim Ochoa and Heather Zaehler.

OEHS students submitted various works in the areas of flash fiction, poetry, dramatic script, portfolio and personal essay.

Gold Key winners: Brex Cappadora, “Dealing With Depression,” personal essay; Diana Hernandez-Gomez, “American Nightmare,” poetry; Ella Hansel, “110 Pounds,” poetry; Serene Khamis, “The Oven,” poetry; Venus Tapang, “Catholicism For Girls,” poetry.

Silver Key winners: Aidan Poetsch, “My Fever,” poetry; Bryn Meyers, “Bad Nights,” personal essay; Diana Hernandez-Gomez, “Letter To My Future Child,” poetry; Ella Hansel, “Solemn Hymn In Snow,” dramatic script; Ella Hansel, “Acatalepsy,” poetry; Kyra Ancheta, “Deceitful Flashes,” poetry; Kyra Ancheta, “Savor,” poetry; Meghan Walsh, “The Man In The Mirror,” short story; Naima Morris, “I Don’t Want To Wake Up Tomorrow,” poetry; Nuria Kim,” Sister,” poetry; Shyell Lowe, “Liberated Butterflies,” flash fiction; Sumayya Fatima, “My Room Is My Mind,” personal essay.

Honorable Mentions: Aidan Poetsch, “My Fever,” poetry; Bryn Meyers, “Bad Nights,” personal essay; Diana Hernandez-Gomez, “Letter To My Future Child,” poetry; Ella Hansel, “Solemn Hymn In Snow,” dramatic script; Ella Hansel, “Acatalepsy,” poetry; Kyra Ancheta, “Deceitful Flashes,” poetry; Kyra Ancheta, “Savor,” poetry; Meghan Walsh, “The Man In The Mirror,” short story; Naima Morris, “I Don’t Want To Wake Up Tomorrow,” poetry; Nuria Kim,” Sister,” poetry; Shyell Lowe, “Liberated Butterflies,” flash fiction; Sumayya Fatima, “My Room Is My Mind,” personal essay.

More information about the Oswego East Poetic Justice writers is available at sites.google.com/sd308.org/poeticjustice/.

Oswego High School

Congratulations to Oswego High School instructors Erin Holtz and Sarah Hands.

Students this year submitted various works in the areas of digital art, design, painting, drawing and Illustration, mixed media, art portfolio and sculpture.

Gold Key winners: Jenna Lovell, “Magic,” digital art; Jenna Lovell, “Persephone Playing Cards,” design; Sadie Oehlerking,” I’m so sleepy,” painting; Nicole Stankiewicz, “Mirrored Distortion,” drawing and Illustration.

Silver Key winners: Madison Hillebold, “My First Oil Painting,” painting; Jenna Lovell, “Back To Living,” painting; Stephanie Sendra, “Untitled,” painting; Nicole Stankiewicz, “Cacophony of Disillusionment,” drawing and illustration; Nicole Stankiewicz, “Anything but White Noise,” drawing and illustration; Lynleigh Ufen, “Happy New Year!” digital art; Chloe Valero, “Magic of Music,” mixed media.

Honorable Mentions: Jenna Allen, Untitled, painting; Jessica Dove, “Desiderium,” painting; Jessica Dove, “Undecided Destiny,” digital art; Trinity Fritzler,” Measuring Worth,” photography; Natalia Godinez, “Hyperfixation,” digital art; Jenna Lovell,” Emotion and Color,” art portfolio; Christian Mattern, “Citadelle De La Grotte,” sculpture; Marah Pierce, Untitled, painting; Stephanie Sendra, Untitled, painting; Stephanie Sendra, Untitled, painting.

To view the artwork of the students from Oswego High School, please click here.

The Scholastic Art & Writing awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. In 2022, students across the United States and Canada entered more than 260,000 original works in 28 different categories of art and writing. This is the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.