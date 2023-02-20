Fall athletes honored at Oswego SD308 Board of Education meeting

OSWEGO - The Oswego SD308 Board of Education recognized students who received state recognition for school-related efforts outside of the classroom during the fall athletic season in the sports of swimming, diving and cross country at a Jan. 23 meeting.

“Our district is extremely proud of the accomplishments of all of our students in the district,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “Tonight we recognize students who dedicate many hours outside of the classrooms to their sport.”

The board recognized the following individuals:

IHSA State Swimming & Diving - IHSA State Championship Meet: Chloe Diner, swimming and diving, third place 200 Yard IM; Katie Gresik, swimming and diving, second place 500 Yard Freestyle and fifth place 200 Yard IM; Katie Malm, swimming and diving, fifth place Diving.

IHSA Boys Cross Country - IHSA State Championship Meet: Parker Nold, eighth place Cross Country/All State.