Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18: Plano, Sandwich boys basketball win playoff openers

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 82, Marengo 53

The Indians (20-12) won their Class 2A regional opener played at Sandwich, becoming the seventh team in program history to reach 20 wins.

“I thought the guys played extremely well defensively and were flying around,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Our defense kick-started our offense and when we do that we can be dangerous. I’m just proud of what these guys have been doing all year.”

Plano 49, IMSA 31

Waleed Johnson scored 16 points for the Reapers (11-21) in a Class 3A regional game played at Plano. Davione Stamps added nine points and Christ Keleba 10 rebounds.