Plano library announces new e-resources

Patrons of the Plano Community Library District now have access to new e-resources available on the library’s website, planolibrary.info. Off-campus access is limited to Plano Library cardholders, but patrons of any library can access these new resources from computers inside the library.

Access World News Research Collection: Explore and stay informed on local, national and international topics, people and events in areas such as business, health, education, jobs and careers, political and social issues and more. Features a wide variety of credible, vetted news sources from around the world to around the corner.

Beacon News Collection: View today’s full-color Beacon News newspaper every day for free. Explore Aurora area history through local news, events and people with the Beacon News Collection. Search current and archived issues with full-color newspaper pages, full-text articles and content only published online.

Chicago Sun-Times Collection: Explore Chicago history through local news, events and people with the Chicago Sun-Times Collection. Search current and archived issues with full-color newspaper pages, full-text articles and content only published online.

USA TODAY Collection: Explore national content and history through local news, events and people with USA TODAY Collection. Search current and archived issues with full-color newspaper pages, full-text articles and content only published online.

HeritageHub: Explore your family history with the premier collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices for in-depth genealogical research from 1704 – today. HeritageHub helps you easily identify relatives, uncover new information and potentially unknown family members. Includes deep coverage from all 50 states, hard-to-find content from the mid 1900s, and original obituary images.

The library’s other e-resources are also still available including e-Books from LIBBY by Overdrive, AXIS 360 from e-Read Illinois and BiblioBoard; and geneaology resources including Ancestry and HeritageQuest Online.

For more information, contact the Plano Library Adult Services department at 630-552-2030.