Wrestling: Yorkville’s Alvarez, Yorkville Christian’s Gillen and Edwards advance to state championship matches

Defending state champion Jackson Gillen of Yorkville Christian, and Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards and Yorkville’s Ben Alvarez all won semifinal matches Friday in Champaign to advance to wrestle for state championships Saturday night.

Gillen pinned Unity’s Kyus Root in 3:20 in the Class 1A 170-pound semifinal match, and will face Canton’s Joseph Norton in the final. Alvarez, who earlier Friday won a 2-1 decision over Marmion’s Ed Perry in the Class 3A 220-pound quarterfinal, won a 3-1 decision over Marist’s Luke Liberatore in the semifinal match. He will wrestle Loyola’s Kai Calcutt in the final. Edwards pinned Harrisburg’s Tony Keene in 2:47 in the Class 1A 120-pound semifinal and will face Auburn’s Anthony Ruzic in the final.

Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen lost a 1-0 decision to Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins in the Class 1A 106-pound semifinal. Yorkville’s Luke Zook, who won a 10-6 decision over Libertyville’s Matt Kubas in the Class 3A 170-pound quarterfinal earlier Friday, lost by technical fall to Carmi’s Colin Kelly in the semifinal. Yorkville senior Hunter Janeczko, who won a 4-3 decision over St. Charles North’s Drew Surges in the 195-pound quarterfinal, lost a 3-2 decision to unbeaten Peter Marinopolous of Marist in the semifinal. Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson won an 11-6 decision to advance to Saturday morning’s blood round.

Plano’s Alex Diaz also remained alive in the Class 1A 285-pound wrestlebacks.