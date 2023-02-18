February 18, 2023
Shaw Local
December 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

December 2022 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Building Permits

Dec. 7, accessory building, Darren and Erin Fox, 51 W. Fox Glen Drive, Yorkville

Dec. 13, house, McCue Development, 5890 Championship Court, Yorkville

Dec. 9, accessory building, Shari Nordstrom and Gregory Richards, 112 Pleasantview Drive, Oswego

Dec. 13, remodel, Mark and Jessica Crnich, 6788 Sundown Lane, Yorkville

Dec. 14, farm building, Kathryn Chord, 14159 Joliet Road, Newark

Dec. 13, electrical upgrade, Ronald and Patricia Meyers, 246 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville

Dec. 15, house, Jeremy Daum, 12437 Woodview St., Plano

Dec. 21, solar, Herbert and Carol Kuter, 13010 A River Road, Plano

Dec. 28, house, McCue Builders Inc., 4332 Cherry Road, Oswego

Dec. 29, solar, Frank and Vicki Foley, 24 Chatham Place, Montgomery