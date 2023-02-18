December 2022 Kendall County Building Permits

Dec. 7, accessory building, Darren and Erin Fox, 51 W. Fox Glen Drive, Yorkville
Dec. 13, house, McCue Development, 5890 Championship Court, Yorkville
Dec. 9, accessory building, Shari Nordstrom and Gregory Richards, 112 Pleasantview Drive, Oswego
Dec. 13, remodel, Mark and Jessica Crnich, 6788 Sundown Lane, Yorkville
Dec. 14, farm building, Kathryn Chord, 14159 Joliet Road, Newark
Dec. 13, electrical upgrade, Ronald and Patricia Meyers, 246 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville
Dec. 15, house, Jeremy Daum, 12437 Woodview St., Plano
Dec. 21, solar, Herbert and Carol Kuter, 13010 A River Road, Plano
Dec. 28, house, McCue Builders Inc., 4332 Cherry Road, Oswego
Dec. 29, solar, Frank and Vicki Foley, 24 Chatham Place, Montgomery