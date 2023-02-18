Bowling: Oswego’s Lani Breedlove in first place, Panthers in fourth after Day 1 at state tournament

Oswego senior Lani Breedlove bowled a six-game total of 1,323, giving her an eight-pin lead over Herrin’s Madyson LaBotte after the first day of the IHSA state bowling tournament at The Cherry Bowl Rockford.

LaBotte bowled a 1,315, with Joliet West’s Malaya Chavez (1,308) in third place and St. Charles East’s Lida Burgos (1,304) in fourth.

Oswego’s team, meanwhile, has a total pinfall of 5,865, putting the Panthers in fourth place behind Joliet West (5,981), Minooka (5,948) and Harlem (5,936) in the team race. The state tournament concludes Saturday.

Breedlove came out on fire, bowling games of 255, 257 and 256 in her first three of the day. Teammate Hailey Jourdan is in 29th place individually with a total of 1,181 and Katelyn Watson is in 39th with a total of 1,169. Amber Lymenstull is in 54th with an 1,128.