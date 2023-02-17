Yorkville High School speech team heading to state tournament; to compete in seven events

The Yorkville High School Speech Team, fresh from their back-to-back Sectional Champion performance this past Saturday, are headed to Peoria for the State Tournament this weekend.

Yorkville is advancing seven events: the Dramatic Duet Acting team of Jack Anderson and Colin Wells, Dramatic Interpretation speaker Shadan Rediger, Extemporaneous speaker Lily Smogor, the Humorous Duet Acting team of Anna Kozial and Matthew Wheeler, Original Comedy speaker Merrick Harzman, Poetry reader Paige Madej, and Special Occasion speaker Emma Sygnator.