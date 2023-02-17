Wrestling: Yorkville has four in quarterfinals, Yorkville Christian three in semis after Day 1 at state

Yorkville advanced four of its wrestlers to the Class 3A quarterfinals and Yorkville Christian has two of its wrestlers – including defending state champion Jackson Gillen – in the Class 1A semifinals after the first day of the IHSA individual state tournament in Champaign.

Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson won an 8-6 decision over Sandburg’s Ryan Hinger at 132 pounds. At 170 pounds Yorkville sophomore Luke Zook pinned West Aurora’s Francisco Solis in 1:02. Foxes’ senior Hunter Janeczko at 195 pounds pinned Dundee-Crown’s Porter Leith in 1:31. Finally, at 220 pounds Yorkville junior Ben Alvarez won a 10-0 major decision over Joe Pettit of Geneva.

In Class 1A, Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen at 106 pounds, Ty Edwards at 120 and Gillen at 170 both won two matches to put themselves in the semifinals.

Larsen pinned Murphysboro’s Jackson Graff in 36 seconds in the first round, then pinned Canton’s Maddux Steele in 35 seconds to reach the semifinals. Edwards at 120 won an 8-1 decision over GCMS’ Shawn Schlickman in the first round, then pinned Coal City’s Aiden Kenney in 2:58 in the quarterfinals. Gillen pinned Murphysboro’s Dayton Hoffman in 1:15 in the first round and won a 12-4 major decision over Derek Carlson of Coal City to reach the semifinals.