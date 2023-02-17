When will Yorkville move into new city hall, police station? Mid-March if IT equipment arrives on time

YORKVILLE – The move-in date for the new Yorkville City Hall building is now dependent on the timely delivery of sophisticated information technology equipment.

City Administrator Bart Olson told the Yorkville City Council on Feb. 14 that the equipment is scheduled to be shipped on Feb. 22.

If this happens, the city will be in a position to set a mid-March date for moving city offices and the Yorkville Police Department into the building.

“If not we’ll have to be more fluid with the timeline,” Olson explained to aldermen.

Afterwards, Olson said that delivery and installation of the equipment is vital.

“We have to have computers and a security system,” Olson said.

Supply-chain problems have created difficulties for the building renovation project since work got underway nearly a year ago.

At their Feb. 14 meeting, aldermen approved the tenth set of change orders for the project.

The new city hall is located at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive in a former professional office building.

The three-story, 41,000-square-foot office building will become the new home for the city’s administration and police force.

The city spent $1.9 million to purchase the building, which sits on a 4-acre site and is surrounded by about 200 parking spaces.

City officials say that when complete, they will have invested about $10 million in a project that would have cost twice as much had a new building been built.

Located on the northeast side of the city, the structure was built in 2007 and most recently was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site by the Kendall County Health Department.

The renovated facility is designed to replace the overcrowded city hall and police station at 800 Game Farm Road, across from Yorkville High School.