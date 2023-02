The Sandwich High School speech team competed at the IHSA Sectional in DeKalb on Saturday, Feb. 11, with 24 other schools from across northern Illinois. SHS brought five entries to the contest, their most Sectional qualifiers in 14 years.

Angel Ramirez finished third place in Humorous Interpretation to become SHS’s first State qualifier since 2017. Ramirez will compete at the IHSA State Final in Peoria on Feb. 17 and 18.