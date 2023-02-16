Yorkville police reports / Feb. 16, 2023

Information in the Feb. 16, 2023 Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Deer killed in collision with pick-up

A deer was killed at about 5:38 p.m. on Feb. 7 on West Fox Road near Fox Glen Drive when it ran across the roadway and was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old Yorkville woman. Police said there was moderate damage to the vehicle’s front end by that it was driven away from the scene. There were no injuries reported to the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

Vehicle rolls on its side

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled on it side at 11:21 p.m. on Feb. 8 at West Fox Road and State Street. Police said the driver, a 41-year-old Yorkville man, lost traction. There were no injuries.

Woman injured in vehicle crash

A 65-year-old Yorkville woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center for injuries received in a vehicle collision at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the intersection of East Countryside Parkway and Route 47.

Ardis Lee, 79, of the 4000 block of Plymouth Avenue in Yorkville, was charged with improper left turn/failure to yield in connection with the collision. Police said Lee was turning left onto northbound Route 47, striking the westbound vehicle driven by the Yorkville woman head-on in the intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Charged on in-state warrant

Yajaira Peralez, 38, of Senec, was charged on a warrant from Kane County and Aurora at 11:33 a.m. on Feb. 10 in a business parking lot in the 2000 block of South Bridge Street.

Car strikes deer

A car driven by a 24-year-old Oswego man struck a deer that jumped into the roadway at 7:29 p.m. Feb. 11 on Galena Road near Dickson Road. The man was not injured. His 2017 Buick Enclave was disabled in the collision and was towed from the scene.

Passenger injured

An 89-year-old Yorkville woman was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center was injuries received in a vehicle collision in which she was a passenger at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of Route 126 and Mill Street. The driver of the vehicle, Alvin Spera, 90, of the 300 block of Orange Street in Yorkville, was charged with failure to yield at intersection.

Police said Spera’s vehicle entered Route 126 from Mill Street, striking the front end of a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Plano woman in the intersection. Both vehicles received heavy damage and were towed.

No arrests in street fight

There were no arrests and only minor injuries in a street fight among four individuals at 12:38 p.m. Feb. 12 at the intersection of Route 47 and Garden Street.

Police said a pickup truck and a semitruck stopped and two occupants from each vehicle exited and began fighting in the roadway. A crowbar and a knife were produced, with the knife being used to slash a tire on the pickup truck.

Police said those involved in the altercation included a 23-year-old man from Chicago, a 45-year-old man from Chicago, a 20-year-old man from Tinley Park and a juvenile. According to police, none of the four wished to press charges and there were no serious injuries.