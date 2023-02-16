Yorkville eyes 1% tax on restaurant, bar sales to help fund water projects

YORKVILLE – The city of Yorkville is considering a 1% tax on restaurant and bar sales to help fund the enormous cost of tapping into Lake Michigan as the city’s water source.

Mayor John Purcell told the Yorkville City Council on Feb. 14 that the tax would be expected to produce about $670,000 in the first year.

Purcell said the proposed tax would apply to all food and liquor sales at restaurants and taverns, including prepared food that is being delivered.

The tax is meant to provide another source of revenue for the city to pay for roughly $120 million in infrastructure costs in order to bring Lake Michigan water to the community.

“There is no way we can get around raising water rates,” Purcell said to aldermen.

Last year, the city implemented the first of what is expected to be a series of phased-in water rate increases to help fund the work.

That rate hike added about $6 a month to the typical residential household’s water bill, up from about $47. By 2030, that same household is expected to be paying about $100 a month for water service.

Currently, the city collects about $3.8 million a year in water bills, Purcell said.

The proposed restaurant tax is to be considered during this spring’s budget deliberations.

If approved, the tax would be meant to forestall another water rate increase for a year or two, the mayor said.

The revenues from the tax would be expected to increase over time, Purcell said.

“We need to provide a long-term solution,” the mayor said.

The city is looking at more than $98 million in costs to construct a pipeline, reservoirs and other infrastructure to bring Lake Michigan water to Yorkville.

There will be at least another $18 million to pay for water main replacement projects.

Currently, the city’s distribution system loses 14% of the treated water because of leaky pipes in older neighborhoods.

The city must reduce the water loss rate to less than 10% in order to receive a permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources qualify for Lake Michigan water.

The restaurant tax could be approved by the City Council and would not require a referendum.

Purcell noted that the city cannot impose a transfer tax like the one approved in Oswego because Yorkville does not have home rule powers.

“We need to do anything we can to generate revenue from other sources,” City Administrator Bart Olson said.

Meanwhile, the city plans to pursue low-interest state and federal loans to finance the infrastructure costs.

“We’re in the $120 million range by conservative estimates,” Olson said.

Yorkville, Montgomery and Oswego are joining the DuPage Water Commission in order to connect with Lake Michigan.

After months of investigation and deliberation, all three municipalities decided late in 2021 to connect with the DuPage system, rather than tapping into the Fox River or to use other sources of Lake Michigan water.

The new water source is needed because the aquifer supplying the wells now used by the three communities is being depleted at a rapid pace.

The Illinois State Water Survey reports that without taking action, the three communities would be at “severe risk” of meeting water demand by 2050.

A year before Lake Michigan water begins flowing through the pipeline to Yorkville, the city will need to demonstrate that it has reduced loss from leaks in the system to less than 10%.

Afterward, the city will be required to perform an annual audit of the city’s distribution system.

Projections remain fluid, but it appears Yorkville residents could be drawing Lake Michigan water from their taps as early as 2027 or 2028.

The new pipeline will extend from Naperville to Yorkville, connecting up with Oswego and Montgomery on the way.

The pipeline will enter Yorkville at two locations. Ground storage tanks will be constructed near the existing water tower in the Grande Reserve subdivision and close to the tower in the Raintree Village neighborhood near Yorkville Middle School.

There is not only the pipeline itself, but construction of water storage tanks to comply with a city of Chicago requirement to have enough storage capacity for a two-day supply of water in case of supply disruptions.