Plano police reports / Feb. 16, 2023

Information in the Feb. 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One cited in Route 34 crash

Plano police ticketed Lorraine S. Martinez, 42, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Leland, with failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 3:34 a.m. Feb. 8 on Route 34 at Little Rock Road in Plano, police reported. Police said Martinez was given a court date.

Juvenile cited for speeding

Plano police ticketed a female juvenile for aggravated speeding after a traffic stop at 11:38 pm. Feb. 13 near the intersection of South Ben Street and West Main Street.

Obstructing ID charge

Plano police arrested Reginald E. McGlory, 29, of the 400 block of East Liberty Street, Wheaton, at 2:06 a.m. Feb. 14 in the area of West Charles and North Bill streets. Police said McGlory was charged with obstructing identification. Police said McGlory was able to post bond and was released pending court appearances in Kendall County and DuPage County.