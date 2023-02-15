Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 14: Yorkville boys basketball wins at Lincoln-Way East

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 52, Lincoln-Way East 41

Dayvion Johnson scored 19 points, Jason Jakstys 13 and Jory Boley 10 for the visiting Foxes (25-5) in their regular season finale.

Oswego East 64, Plainfield North 56

Mekhi Lowery scored 16 points, Ryan Johnson 15 and Mason Blanco 14 as the Wolves (25-5, 16-0) finished undefeated in the Southwest Prairie Conference for the second straight season.

Sandwich 54, Ottawa 36

Chance Lange scored 13 points, Austin Marks added 11 and Owen Sheley eight for Sandwich (19-12, 10-4).

Newark 79, Somonauk 57

Jake Kruser had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Carlson 20 points and 14 rebounds for Newark (17-12).

Sycamore 51, Plano 41

Samuel Sifuentes scored 12 points for Plano (10-21, 4-10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sandwich 39, Wheaton Academy 37

The Indians won the Class 2A Rosary Regional semifinal to advance to face Marian Central in the regional final.