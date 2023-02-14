Yorkville Ward 3 objector asks court to overturn Electoral Board decision

YORKVILLE – A Kendall County judge is being asked to overturn the Yorkville Electoral Board’s decision to allow a candidate for Ward 3 alderman to remain on the April 4 election ballot.

Ward resident Donald Vandermyde is seeking to prevent the name of candidate Malanda Griffin, who is challenging incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser, from appearing on the ballot in the consolidated election.

Associate Judge Joseph Voiland is scheduled to hear the case at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Early last month, the Electoral Board overrode Vandermyde’s objections to Griffin’s candidate filing paperwork, alleging that her statement of economic interest was not properly filed with the Kendall County Clerk’s Office and that a statement of candidacy sheet did not include the ward number.

The Electoral Board consisted of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland and Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch. Ordinarily Funkhouser as the most senior alderman serves on the board, but his place was taken by Koch to avoid what would have been an obvious conflict of interest.

At the Jan. 4 hearing, Attorney Fred Dickson of Aurora represented Griffin. He told the board that his client had filed the economic statement with the county’s Elections Office, which is part of the County Clerk’s Office.

The board agreed and overruled the objection.

As to the statement of candidacy page, the board ruled that there was no confusion as to what office Griffin is seeking, noting that all of the signature pages included the Ward 3 designation.

Vandermyde attorney Richard Warner of Oswego filed the court action asking for judicial review and a reversal of the Electoral Board’s decision.

Griffin is coming off an unsuccessful attempt to win a seat on the Kendall County Board in last November’s election.