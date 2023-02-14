ICC OKs more than $500,000 in funding for downtown Oswego railroad crossing warning devices

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved the installation of new automatic railroad crossing warning devices at two intersections in downtown Oswego.

In a statement, ICC staff said the warning devices will be installed along the Illinois Railway rail line at Jackson Street adjoining the The Reserve at Hudson Crossing apartment building and at North Street one-block west of Route 25.

The estimated cost to install the devices at the crossings is $567,129, staff said.

Staff recommended to the commission that revenues from the state’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the cost for the devices, not to exceed $538,774. Illinois Railway will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices, according to the ICC.

“The Grade Crossing Protection Fund will help the village of Oswego and Illinois Railway move forward with getting these important and needed safety upgrades completed. Projects such as these go far to keep pedestrians and motorists safe near and around trains at highway-rail crossings,” ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski said.

All work is expected to be completed within 12 months of the order date.

The state established the GCPF in 1955 and it is administered by the ICC. The GCPF is funded with motor fuel tax revenues.