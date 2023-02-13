Half of Oswego’s GOP candidates are no-shows at Chamber of Commerce forum

Only half of the Republican Party candidates running for election as Oswego Village President and three seats on the Village Board participated in a candidate forum Feb. 8 sponsored by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

In attendance for the forum at Village Hall were incumbent Village President Troy Parlier and trustees Terry Olson and James Marter II, all running for reelection to the board, and current Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jason Kapus, also running for a board seat.

Parlier and the three board candidates are running as a slate in the Feb. 28 GOP primary.

Absent form the forum were Brian Thomas, a current village board member challenging Parlier for village president, and three candidates for Village Board running on a separate GOP slate with Thomas: Robert Lockwood, Michael J. Wirtz and Sarah Zemeda.

Parlier and his slate were in agreement on all topics, running on a platform advocating continued growth for the village.

Candidates agreed that the Chamber of Commerce was an essential part of the community, and emphasized the importance of bringing in new businesses and patronizing local businesses.

When asked about the challenges facing the village, each stressed the importance of reducing the tax burden from residents, finalizing Lake Michigan water sourcing, and completing infrastructure projects like Wolf’s Crossing Road and a Metra station.

The forum was conducted in three rounds. In the first round each candidate was given three minutes to introduce themselves. In the second, each was asked four questions and given two minutes to respond to each.

The final round was intended to offer a rebuttal to other candidates’ statements, but as all candidates were in agreement, each was given two minutes to reiterate their agendas.

The forum was mediated by Richard Warner, a local attorney and trustee for the Chamber of Commerce, along with Angie Hibben, Chamber President and CEO.

Olson is a current trustee and executive board member of KenCom Public Safety Dispatch and the Oswego Senior and Community Center. He said these roles give him experience making decisions on budgets, personnel and financing.

“I’m running for the purpose of trying to continue the forward motion of the village of Oswego and the community,” Olson said.

As a former first responder with two daughters in the military, Olson said he is a strong supporter of the troops, police and fire departments, and has pushed to help arm and equip the Oswego Police Department during his time served on the Village Board.

Olson described himself as pro-business, and said he has an open door policy. He encouraged residents to come and talk, to ask him questions and to share their ideas.

Marter II said while he may be the youngest candidate, he still brings a lot of experience, having spent two years on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the last four years as a trustee.

Marter II has lived in Oswego for 26 years and attended Oswego School District 308 schools, which his own children now attend.

Marter was on the PZC from 2013 to 2015, and said during that term he spent a lot of time working on the village’s comprehensive plan, which is often referred to by village staff when reviewing new developments in the village.

Marter II said his youth could also give him an advantage, and his tech background gives him a skillset that many candidates don’t have. He also cited his experience working with many types of businesses, area municipalities and police and fire districts.

“I’m looking at another 30 years of working, so I’m pretty committed to what happens to Oswego,” Marter II said.

Jason Kapus is a current Planning and Zoning Commissioner, owner of a plumbing business in Oswego, and father to two children in District 308 schools.

Kapus said he brings a lot of experience and knowledge of infrastructure from his time as a plumber, and with his experience on the PZC, he has seen first hand the process of fostering growth in the village.

Kapus said he finds one obstacle to most businesses is too much government intrusion, and he would try to have less of that if he was elected.

“I’m a very hard-working man, running for like-minded hard-working people,” Kapus said.

Parlier has been Village President for the last four years. He and his wife are both teachers in District 308, and have five sons in the school system.

Parlier said he is running for re-election because, while he believes things are going great, the job is not done yet.

“During my four-year term, we’ve effectively managed our budget, eliminated wasteful spending, and delivered a surplus back to the treasury each year.”

Parlier listed many of the Village Board’s achievements during his tenure as president, including: hiring a record number of police officers and upgrading their equipment, reducing crime by 41%, selecting Lake Michigan as the Village’s future water source, completing Venue 1012 and Happy Tails Dog Park, and cutting water and tax rates while bringing in over 100 new businesses.

“Together we will continue to build a great and prosperous Oswego,” Parlier said.

The winners of the Feb. 28 primary elections will challenge Democratic candidates for village president and trustee in the April 4 general consolidated election.