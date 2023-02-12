Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 11: Oswego’s Lani Breedlove wins sectional bowling title, team takes second

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

Sectional champion Lani Breedlove led Oswego’s bowling team to second place at sectionals to qualify for the state tournament.

Breedlove bowled a 1,385 over six games and Oswego bowled a 6,126, behind only sectional champion Lockport’s 6,180. Oswego’s Amber Lymenstull bowled a 1,240, Katelyn Watson a 1,227, Hailey Jourdan and 1,166 and Madison Watson and 1,108.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40

Jason Jakstys scored 17 points and LeBaron Lee and Jory Boley each added 12 as the Foxes (24-5) won their final home game.

Pontiac 89, Yorkville Christian 74

David Douglas Jr. scored 49 points and Brady Sovern added 12 for the Mustangs (9-21).