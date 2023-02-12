February 12, 2023
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 11: Oswego’s Lani Breedlove wins sectional bowling title, team takes second

By Joshua Welge
The Oswego girls bowling team took second at the sectional meet to qualify for the state tournament.

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

Sectional champion Lani Breedlove led Oswego’s bowling team to second place at sectionals to qualify for the state tournament.

Breedlove bowled a 1,385 over six games and Oswego bowled a 6,126, behind only sectional champion Lockport’s 6,180. Oswego’s Amber Lymenstull bowled a 1,240, Katelyn Watson a 1,227, Hailey Jourdan and 1,166 and Madison Watson and 1,108.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 63, Sandburg 40

Jason Jakstys scored 17 points and LeBaron Lee and Jory Boley each added 12 as the Foxes (24-5) won their final home game.

Pontiac 89, Yorkville Christian 74

David Douglas Jr. scored 49 points and Brady Sovern added 12 for the Mustangs (9-21).