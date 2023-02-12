February 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Plano church collecting funds for Heifer International

By Shaw Local News Network
Sunday School children at the United Methodist Church of Plano along with teacher Gerri Henze, chair of Congregational Care Team, kick off the Heifer Project. (photo provided by the United Methodist Church of Plano)

The United Methodist Church of Plano is collecting donations for Heifer International to sponsor a “Joy to the World” gift basket that includes a heifer, two sheep, four goats and two alpacas.

The goal is to raise $1,500 for these nine animals. Donations are being accepted through March 1.

These animals bring prosperity and self-reliance to families in need by providing a steady source of a small income, rich sweet milk and fertilizer for improving soil. This small source of income provides much-needed medicine, food and schooling.

Anyone wishing to donate to this project may call the United Methodist Church office at 630-552-3700 or mail a donation to the United Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale St., Plano, IL 60545.