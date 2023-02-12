Oswego Police Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association raises funds for food pantry

The members of the Oswego Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) recently raised money for he Kendall County Community Food Pantry through personal donations from all the OCPAAA members at their annual holiday party in December. A total of $685 was raised. The association had also agreed to match $300, for a total donation of $985.

According to the food pantry’s website, kccfoodpantry.org, this is equivalent over $7,800 worth of groceries and household supplies for families in need through the pantry’s cooperative buying power with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

On Friday, Feb. 3, OCPAAA Treasurer John Momich, along with Deputy Chief Kevin Norwood, Officer Steve Bailey and Officer Austin Svehla, met with Suzanne Stegeman, executive director of the food pantry, at the Oswego Police Department to present to her with the check.

The Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is a diverse group of dedicated individuals that maintain an ongoing association with the Oswego Police Department. This group of citizen volunteers is comprised of graduates from previous Oswego Police Citizen Police Academy sessions who either reside or maintain a business in Oswego. Members donate their own time to assist the police department and serve the village of Oswego. The group often assists with traffic control, foot patrol duties and community events.

The next Oswego Police Citizen’s Police Academy is slated to start in February. This is a free course. Anyone interested can visit oswegoil.org/cpa for more information on this opportunity to learn about and experience the inside workings of the Oswego Police Department. Questions may also be directed to Officer Bailey at 630-551-7364 or Deputy Chief Norwood at 630-551-7300.