ABATE members attend State Seminar

Ten Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. Chapter members attended the 2023 State Seminar held in Springfield on Jan. 20-21. Training sessions were offered on officer responsibilities, legislative updates, safety & ed, public relations, legal services and membership.

Open Roads ABATE Chapter was recognized for perfect attendance at Board of Director meetings in 2022, eight consecutive years of perfect attendance, donations for the Safety and Ed program, and an individual award to Linda Oleson for recruiting 40 new members for ABATE of Illinois, Inc.

Members who attended this year’s State Seminar were Sally and Bill Kolb, Patti and Kevin Smith, Sam and Sharyl Mataya, Brian and Erin Smith, and Cliff and Linda Oleson.