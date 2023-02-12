February 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

ABATE members attend State Seminar

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are Open Roads ABATE Chapter members Linda Oleson, Bill Kolb, Northwest Region Coordinator Robert Ruddell, members Kevin Smith, Cliff Oleson, Brian Smith, Patti Smith, and Sally Kolb.

Pictured are Open Roads ABATE Chapter members Linda Oleson, Bill Kolb, Northwest Region Coordinator Robert Ruddell, members Kevin Smith, Cliff Oleson, Brian Smith, Patti Smith, and Sally Kolb. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.)

Ten Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. Chapter members attended the 2023 State Seminar held in Springfield on Jan. 20-21. Training sessions were offered on officer responsibilities, legislative updates, safety & ed, public relations, legal services and membership.

Open Roads ABATE Chapter was recognized for perfect attendance at Board of Director meetings in 2022, eight consecutive years of perfect attendance, donations for the Safety and Ed program, and an individual award to Linda Oleson for recruiting 40 new members for ABATE of Illinois, Inc.

Members who attended this year’s State Seminar were Sally and Bill Kolb, Patti and Kevin Smith, Sam and Sharyl Mataya, Brian and Erin Smith, and Cliff and Linda Oleson.